Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,358 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.88 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

