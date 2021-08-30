Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 934 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

THG stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.82. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

