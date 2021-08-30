Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.04 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

