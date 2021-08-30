AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 86.2% in August

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $469,000.

NASDAQ DWEQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

