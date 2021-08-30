Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,355. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

