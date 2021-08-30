Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. 58,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,289. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

