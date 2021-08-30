Agile Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

