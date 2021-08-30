agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head to Head Contrast

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.82 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.27 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for agilon health and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

