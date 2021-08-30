AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGMH stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

