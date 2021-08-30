Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching C$72.24. The company had a trading volume of 627,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

