Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post $22.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 million and the highest is $98.40 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $32.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

