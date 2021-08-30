Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

