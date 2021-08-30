Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of ADS opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,365,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

