Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 82,452 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.56% of First Bank worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

