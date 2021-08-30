Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.