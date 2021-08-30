Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,980 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

