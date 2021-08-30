Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,594 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP opened at $46.55 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

