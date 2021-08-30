Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

