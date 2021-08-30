Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

