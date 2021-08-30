AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 97,039 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,818.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 7.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $146.61. 284,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

