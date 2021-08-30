AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.