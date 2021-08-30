AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $887,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.41. 44,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

