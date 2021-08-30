Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the July 29th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

