Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,157,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

