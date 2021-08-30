Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III had issued 13,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ATAQU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

