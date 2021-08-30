Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambow Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambow Education by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $1.57 on Monday. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

