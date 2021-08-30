AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 736,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,718,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after buying an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.