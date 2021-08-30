Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 1,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

