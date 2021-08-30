American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.83% of Biogen worth $430,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $515,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Biogen by 228.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

BIIB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.65. 3,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.74. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

