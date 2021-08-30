American Century Companies Inc. Has $626.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $626,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.17. 44,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

