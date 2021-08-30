American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,680,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,362,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,149,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $272.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $272.56.

