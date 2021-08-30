American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Financial Comparison

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nautilus 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Nautilus has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 89.70%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nautilus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% Nautilus 14.56% 63.65% 31.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Nautilus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.39 $18.41 million $2.16 12.60 Nautilus $552.56 million 0.65 $59.85 million $2.46 4.74

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nautilus beats American Outdoor Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

