American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE ARL traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.05. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,368. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.