American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

