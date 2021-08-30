American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

