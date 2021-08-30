America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Joshua G. Welch Acquires 2,539 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

