AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. 18,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

