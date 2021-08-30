AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

AMVMF opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

