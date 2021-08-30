Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

