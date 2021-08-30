Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) versus Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Head-To-Head Review

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences -6,157.81% -457.84% -75.84% Amicus Therapeutics -89.53% -91.47% -28.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liminal BioSciences and Amicus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 1 3 0 0 1.75 Amicus Therapeutics 0 7 5 0 2.42

Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 217.62%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.73, suggesting a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $2.48 million 29.46 -$88.03 million ($3.06) -0.80 Amicus Therapeutics $260.89 million 11.50 -$276.85 million ($1.04) -10.83

Liminal BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Liminal BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

