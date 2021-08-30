Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

