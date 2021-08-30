Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Amon has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1,972.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

