Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40.

AMDUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

