Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AEBZY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
