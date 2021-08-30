Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AEBZY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.