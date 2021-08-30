Analog Century Management LP Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analog Century Management LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 5.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $227.71. 32,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $226.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

