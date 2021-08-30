Analog Century Management LP Sells 5,200 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Analog Century Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 2.1% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.15% of Diodes worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Diodes by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,008,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

