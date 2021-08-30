Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

