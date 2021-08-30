Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

