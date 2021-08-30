Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,760. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.