Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

